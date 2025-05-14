New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a press meet for the Rising North East Investor Summit on Wednesday, the Ministry of Development of North-East Region said in a press release.

Minister of State, Ministry of DoNER - Sukanta Majumdar, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER - Chanchal Kumar, ADG, PIB - Manisha Verma, Statistical Advisor, Ministry of DoNER - Dharmvir Jha, and other senior officials of the Ministry were present at the event.

In his address to the media, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed everyone to the curtain raiser for the North Eastern Investors Summit 2025 and said that the greatest potential for India in the future is our wonderful North Eastern regions.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The event will showcase our wonderful Ashta Lakshmi - our eight states, which stand at the heart of the transformative growth that our country represents."

"The Prime Minister's resolve, his commitment, his vision, to ensure that the Northeastern region becomes the pivot for the future growth and the future path of India as she advances towards her goal of Vikisit Bharat by 2047," said the Union Minister.

The Minister said whether it is the 10 percent of gross budgetary support (GBS) amounting to almost one lakh crore a year that's been ploughed into the Northeast, whether it's tax devolution, or different arms and the private sector and others taking that leap forward, today the Northeast, which was always considered the periphery of India prior to a decade ago, has become the center of India's growth story.

"North East's cultural tapestry along with the reservoir of natural resources and the strategic geographical positioning of the Northeast, translated the region into the most powerful gateway in the world to Southeast Asia," he added.

The Minister said, "The last 10 years of committed investment, the last 10 years of the Prime Minister's resolve on infrastructure, on health care, on education, on submarine cable, today has set the platform for that rise of the Northeast into the economic power that it portends to be, not only for India, but for the world."

He added that the North East is not waiting for the future but it is building it.

"I invite all of you to join in witnessing the dawn of this new era for this magnificent region, an era that promises prosperity, not only for the Northeast, but the rest of India, and the rest of Southeast Asia," said the Union Minister.

Scindia informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consented to grace the occasion. The Rising North East investment summit will witness participation from different Ministries of the Government of India, MPs, diplomats, and Chief Ministers of North Eastern States, among others

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary MDoNER, presented key investment opportunities spanning all eight Northeastern states during the event. A presentation by Chanchal Kumar highlighted various investor roadshows organised by MDoNER in different Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi, to promote investment in the NER.

MDoNER Secretary informed that the pre-summit activities organised by MDoNER have attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs. 1 lakh crore across all the Northeastern states. In the run-up to the summit, an Ambassadors' Meet was organised in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs on April 15, 2025 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, to give exposure to foreign investors to the region.

The event saw unprecedented participation at the level of Ambassadors and High Commissioners of more than 75 countries, showcasing the enormous interest of the missions to explore the region. The purpose is to give a boost to the investment system of north east. Many industry houses, investors have already committed large amount of investment interest. More than one lakh crore MOUs and Letter on Intent have been signed.

The Rising North East Investor Summit is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as investment roadshows, ambassador meets, bilateral chamber meets, etc., to promote investment in the North East region. The focus sectors of the summit include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and allied sectors; Textiles, Handloom and Handicrafts, Healthcare; Education and Skill Development; IT/ITeS; Infrastructure and Logistics; Energy; and Entertainment & Sports.

MDoNER has been undertaking several initiatives to present NER as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform. A business-friendly ecosystem, bolstered by government-driven infrastructure upgrades and targeted skill development initiatives, has ignited a fervent race among industrial titans to tap into the region's vast potential.

Looking ahead to Vision 2047, the Government aims to position the North East as India's most prosperous region -- a global hub for startups, a leading exporter of exotic horticultural products, and the crown jewel of Indian tourism. (ANI)

