New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of 12th-century social reformer Guru Basaveshwara, while highlighting that a statue of the social reformer was unveiled at the Parliament grounds.

"A statue of Guru Basaveshwara has been unveiled at Prerna Sthal. So many people have come here to see it, from Karnataka and many other places, so I feel so happy," Rijiju told ANI here.

"My greetings to everyone, that to set up a statue in the Parliament building is an achievement in itself," he added.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, among other leaders, paid floral tribute to social reformer and founder of Lingayat tradition, Guru Basaveshwara, at Parliament premises.

The BJP MP highlighted how Basaveshwara preached a message of oneness to the world and implored young people to read his writings and the vows he made.

"Saint Basavanna is the country's and Karnataka's spiritual and philosophical icon. Basavanna ji's life, and in a complete sense in Kannada he has tried to say through his statements, the truth of life, in just 3-4 sentences, and to tell the common people in their own language. He has tried to show the message of oneness to the whole world. Today in Parliament, this might be the first time that such a big event of Basavanna jayanti," the BJP MP said.

Saying that event was made possible due to Union Minister V Somanna taking initiative for it, he added, "I congratulate PM Modi, and (Union Minister) Somanna ji, who took initiative for this. I also request the youth of the country to get to know about Basavanna. You will get the translation of his vachans (promises), which you should read. How you can live your life, Basavanna ji will show you a way on that. I also congratulate the people of Karnataka."

Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna or 'Basava', was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman, and a Kannada poet in the Shiva-focused Bhakti movement. He is also considered the founder of the Lingayat tradition and a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women.

Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, superstitions, and rituals and introduced the Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the Shiva Linga to every person.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint. (ANI)

