New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday laid the foundation stone for e-Vidhan (Paperless Assembly) project at the Delhi Assembly in the presence of the Delhi Assembly speaker, Vijender Gupta, marking a significant milestone in the digitisation of legislative governance.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta also graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, Minister of Industries, Food & Supplies and Environment, Forest and Wild Life Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Chief whip Abhay Verma were present as the Guests of Honour, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiren Rijiju said, "The laying of the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan Project at the Delhi Legislative Assembly is a commendable step towards adopting technology for legislative efficiency and transparency. While several states have already implemented the e-Vidhan system successfully, it is encouraging to see Delhi joining this important national initiative. I am pleased to be part of this progressive development. I want to see the Delhi Assembly as a model assembly, and this initiative will certainly help in achieving that goal."

Rijiju further noted that, given Delhi's unique and complex administrative structure, this digital transformation carries special relevance. He emphasized that the e-Vidhan initiative is not merely about going paperless, but about enhancing transparency, public participation, efficiency, and digital security in legislative processes, according to the release.

Speaker Vijender Gupta described the initiative as a historic milestone aimed at making Assembly functioning more efficient, transparent, and environmentally conscious. The project, being implemented under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), is expected to digitize legislative operations, reduce paper usage, and provide lawmakers with real-time digital access to legislative business.

The Speaker also informed that the tripartite MoU to implement NeVA was signed on March 22 between the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, GNCTD, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Gupta further said that the Delhi Assembly has received grants of over Rs 9 crore from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), out which more than Rs 1 crore has granted in first instalment. He also said that the Delhi Assembly is on track to become the first in the country to run entirely on renewable energy, with a 500-kW solar power project being installed. Additionally, efforts are underway to transform the Assembly's traditional library into a modern e-library and to complete the renovation of the House before the upcoming Monsoon Session, according to the release.

Gupta further highlighted plans to develop the Delhi Assembly premises--where India's first Parliament once convened--into a heritage and cultural site. A legislative museum, interactive exhibits, and guided tours are proposed, with support from institutions like IGNCA and the National Archives. The project aims to celebrate India's democratic legacy while integrating cultural, environmental, and technological innovation in governance.

CM Rekha Gupta said the e-Vidhan project marks a significant leap towards strengthening transparency, efficiency, and environmental responsibility in legislative functioning. She emphasized that transitioning to a paperless system would not only modernize the legislative process but also set a benchmark for digital governance in the capital.

Reacting to this, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht called the project a decisive step towards transforming the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a technologically empowered and transparent institution.

The e-Vidhan Project aims to make the Delhi Legislative Assembly fully paperless and digitally integrated. It includes provisions for electronic documentation of legislative proceedings, online access to bills and reports, digital mechanisms for questions and answers, and real-time updates of Assembly business. (ANI)

