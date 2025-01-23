Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

After offering his tributes, Union Minister Khattar emphasized that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is widely credited for the freedom movement, having formed the Azad Hind Fauj.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is the person to whom we give a lot of credit for the freedom movement. He had formed the Azad Hind Fauj. He played an important role in the freedom movement. On this day, I salute Netaji, future generations will take inspiration from his life..." he said while talking to the media.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Sorean Hemant Soren also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

After offering his tributes, CM Soren emphasized that it is a matter of pride for them that such a great personality was born among them.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Like every year, we pay tribute to him on this day and he has had a huge influence, especially in Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, Odisha... It is a proud moment for us that such a great personality was born among us," he said while talking to the media.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji and called him the reflection of indomitable courage and determination." On the birth anniversary of the great leader of the freedom struggle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, I remember him and pay my tribute to him and wish all the countrymen a happy 'Parakram Diwas'," said Amit Shah in a post on X.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi, and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials. Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Chief Minister of Odisha and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the national flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

Subsequently, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister and will feature a book, Photo and archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also being planned for the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event. (ANI)

