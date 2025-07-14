New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A high-level virtual meeting of State Labour Ministers and State Industry Ministers was convened under the chairpersonship of the Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi today, informed a press release from Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The release stated the objective of the meeting which was to deliberate on the implementation modalities and explore collaborative strategies for the effective rollout of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya, stated that the ELI Scheme represents the second step after the PLI Scheme in the direction of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He stated that the scheme will provide financial support to employers, enabling them to generate additional employment, particularly for the youth and described the initiative as a win-win for both employers and job seekers.

Dr. Mandaviya cited KLEMS data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighting that over 17 crore employment opportunities were generated during the last decade. This, he noted, is a reflection of the significant economic progress made by the country, particularly driven by robust growth in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and services. He emphasized that this momentum must be sustained and further accelerated through schemes like ELI, which are designed to create quality jobs, deepen formalization, and support inclusive development, said the release.

"Labour and industry are two sides of the same coin," the Minister said, adding that both must work in close coordination for the greater good of the nation's workforce and economy. He assured participants that procedural formalities under the scheme have been kept simple to ensure ease of access and encourage wide participation.

Union Minister also urged State Ministers to actively promote the scheme through media briefings, television and radio interviews, and other outreach platforms. He emphasized the importance of comprehensive planning and awareness-building at the grassroots level.

As per the PIB issued, the Secretary (L&E), Vandana Gurnani welcomed all participants and highlighted that the scheme is designed to support employment generation, improve employability, and extend social security across all sectors, particularly focusing on the manufacturing sector.

Vandana Gurnani informed that with a total outlay of Rs. 99,446 crore, the ELI Scheme aims to create over 3.5 crore jobs across the country over a two-year period. She further emphasised that sustainable employment is a key goal of the scheme, as the first instalment of incentives will be disbursed only after six months of continuous employment. Director (L&E), delivered a presentation outlining the scheme's framework.

Labour and Industry Ministers from Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and several other states appreciated the initiative and assured their full cooperation in ensuring its successful implementation across their respective regions. Acknowledging the scheme's potential to boost employment opportunities, the Ministers emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between the Centre and States. They also proposed that dedicated events, awareness programmes, and conferences may be organised at the district level in collaboration with state governments for local industries/industry chambers/industry associations etc. These efforts would help disseminate comprehensive information about the scheme, promote its adoption, and ensure that its benefits reach the grassroots level and last-mile beneficiaries. During the discussions, Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that States may consider linking of their respective employment-oriented schemes with the objectives of the ELI Scheme. (ANI)

