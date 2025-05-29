Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the newly constructed 30-bedded ESIC Hospital at Kala Amb town of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh on May 31.

This modern facility, which is upgradable to up to 100 beds, represents a major milestone in strengthening healthcare services under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme in the region, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a special gesture, Mandaviya will also honour the construction workers who contributed to building the hospital.

Built at a cost of around Rs. 100 crores, this modern hospital is expected to benefit over 1 lakh beneficiaries, offering improved infrastructure and access to advanced healthcare services for residents of Sirmaur and neighbouring districts.

Approved by ESIC in 2019, construction of the hospital began on March 28, 2022. The G+2 facility spans 13,532.77 sq. m., with an additional 2,094.74 sq. m. for staff quarters and 65.79 sq. m. for ancillary facilities, totalling a built-up area of 16,293.30 sq. m. The hospital is expected to benefit over 1 lakh beneficiaries, significantly improving healthcare access for residents of the Sirmaur and nearby districts.

The hospital will be equipped with essential departments such as General Medicine, Surgery, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology (Eye) and Dental along with various support services such as modular Operation Theatre, CSSD, Medical Gas Pipeline System etc. It will offer both Outpatient (OPD) and Inpatient (IPD) care, effectively meeting the medical needs of ESI beneficiaries.

At present, in Himachal Pradesh, about 4,10,860 insured persons are covered under the ESI scheme and over 15 lakh people are availing of its benefits, which include medical and cash benefits through 12 Branch Offices, 1 DCBO, and 17 state-run dispensaries. Secondary care is provided by a 100-bedded ESIC Model Hospital in Katha (Baddi). Additionally, there are 28 tie-up hospitals for super-speciality care and 64 for secondary care under the DHSR. (ANI)

