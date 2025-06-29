Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya in the 'Sunday On Cycle' program organised in Bhavnagar in Gujarat today cycling along with hundreds of others to advance the Fit India campaign.

The campaign is organised nationwide across 6,000 locations with cleanliness 'warriors and workers,' highlighted the efforts of workers, according to the union minister.

Also Read | Puri Stampede: 3 Killed, 50 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out Near Shree Gundicha Temple During Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha (Watch Videos).

"Every Sunday, a 'Sunday on Cycle' program is organised across the country to advance PM's Fit India campaign. Today, the 'Sunday on Cycle' program has become a movement in the country," the union minister told ANI at the program.

Visuals from the program showed the minister cycling along with hundreds of others and then talking with the people afterwards too. He also encouraged other people to join in on the program and start their fitness journey with cycling.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenager Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl in Bulandshahr After She Goes To Fetch Water, Arrested.

"This program has been organised at more than 6,000 locations across the country with cleanliness warriors and workers...I have also participated in this program with cleanliness workers to make an effort to stay healthy...Today, we also want to send a message to the country that to stay healthy, we should all engage in cycling," he said.

Earlier on June 26, the Minister Mandviya had said that India's frontline cleanliness warriors will take centre stage in the upcoming edition of the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign.

Over 15000 participations from multiple locations in the country is expected this Sunday, with the movement being consistently organised in deep pockets like Chitradurga (Karnataka), Solal gaon (Assam), Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh), Pandharpur (Maharashtra), and more, as per a statement from the Union Sports Ministry.

Launched in December last year, with just 500 cycling enthusiasts, the Fit India Cycling Drive has since evolved into a national movement. As of now, the movement has been organised in more than 10,500 locations across the nation with the participation of more than 3.75 lakh individuals.

These cycling drives are conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)