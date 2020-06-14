World Blood Donor Day 2020: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Donates Blood at Red Cross Society in Delhi

New Delhi, June 14: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday donated blood at the Red Cross Society in the national capital on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.Speaking to ANI here, Naqvi said: "One who is healthy must donate blood, it is good for the person who donates it and can also help in saving one's life. I donate regularly."

"Donation of blood means a few minutes to you, but a lifetime for somebody else"... On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day today, I donated blood at New Delhi," Naqvi tweeted. Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's Tweet

World Blood Donor Day, established in 2004, is marked every year on June 14. The event aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood. It is also an occasion to thank blood donors for their voluntary efforts in this direction. Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

According to a study by the ICMR, one out of every 18 births is a thalassemia carrier in Delhi. In Delhi, around 200 births of Thalassaemia major takes place every year. All these patients require repeated and regular blood transfusion (every two to four weeks) and iron chelation therapy for survival.

The average cost per patient is Rs 50,000-Rs 2,00,000 per year, which is bound to increase further with inflation. A thalassaemic child on average requires 30 units of blood every year. All these thalassaemia major births can be completely prevented through awareness/sensitisation and timely screening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)