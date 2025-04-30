New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday morning flagged off and participated in the 'Run for One Nation, One Election' at Delhi University's North Campus.

Organised at the university's Rugby Stadium, the event aimed to raise awareness about the proposal to synchronise elections across the country.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "ONOE is the need of the country and it has become a movement. If we want India to become a strong economic power by 2047, then conducting all elections together every five years will help save resources and allow the administration to focus on development."

CM Gupta echoed similar sentiments and said, "One Nation, One Election is a solution that can strengthen our democracy. Frequent elections result in the spending of huge amounts of taxpayers' money. If elections are held simultaneously, these funds can be used for the country's development."

Highlighting the logistical challenges posed by staggered elections, Gupta added, "Thousands of crores are spent every time elections are held. Government staff, including teachers and school administrators, are diverted from their duties. People should have to make their choice only once. It is our responsibility to remove the speed breakers hampering our growth."

The run marked a symbolic push for a long-debated electoral reform that the Centre has been advocating as a means to streamline governance and reduce costs.

