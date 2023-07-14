New Delhi/Panaji, Jul 14 (PTI) Union minister R K Singh will chair the G20 Energy Ministerial and Clean Energy Mission ministerial meeting scheduled to be held in Goa on July 22, officials said on Friday.

The upcoming energy transitions ministerial, clean energy ministerial (CEM), and Mission Innovation (MI) meetings are scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Mango Farmers To Focus on Quality.

More than 1,000 participants, including policymakers, delegates, invitees, business leaders, and researchers, will attend various meetings and events organised by the Union Power Ministry, they said.

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh, will chair G20 Energy Ministerial on July 22 and Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting and Mission Innovation (CEM/MI) on July 21.

Also Read | UCC: SAD Expresses Concerns Over Proposed Uniform Civil Code, Cites Impact on Minority Communities.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will be the vice-chair of the CEM/MI meeting.

Energy Ministers from G20 member countries and nine invited countries and high-ranking officials from 14 international organisations will be part of the ministerial meeting.

The Ministerial meeting will be followed by the launches of the Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre by R K Singh and Global Biofuel Alliance by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on July 22.

India, under its G20 Presidency, had identified six priority areas for the ETWG, which include: Energy Transitions through addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing for energy transitions and Energy security and diversified supply chains.

This also includes energy efficiency, industrial low-carbon transitions, and responsible consumption; fuels for future; and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

The discussions and deliberations in Goa will continue to build on the first three meetings in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai respectively, to identify and promote best practices, policies, and innovative approaches that support a just and inclusive energy transition.

The 3rd ETWG Meeting focused on discussions and negotiations on the draft Ministerial Communique and high-level deliverables. The objective is to develop a collective roadmap for achieving sustainable and equitable growth while addressing the challenges associated with energy transition effectively.

The 14th edition of CEM is simultaneously being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, and the Department of Science and Technology. The theme of CEM14/MI-8 is ‘Advancing Clean Energy Together'.

At CEM, over 80 side events are being organised focusing on a range of clean energy topics, such as Industry Decarbonisation, Clean Energy Marine Hubs, BatteryStorage, Access to Energy (Open), Roundtable on Green Hydrogen, SustainableCooling, energy deployment & meeting the innovation needs for energy transition, current programme, and future course of action.

Following the Ministerial Plenary, eight roundtables, and high-level dialogues are scheduled, providing B2B engagement opportunities besides government-industry discussions, and policy dialogues. Top business and energy leaders from across the world are expected to be part of these meetings.

Under the aegis of CEM14/MI-8, a Technology and Cultural showcase is being organised at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa from July 19th to 22nd, 2023.

The Technology Showcase will feature new and emerging technologies like Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen, and other clean technologies from across the world and provide a unique experience to visitors.

India's G20 Presidency is committed to strengthening global cooperation in clean energy transition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)