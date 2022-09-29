Moka [Mauritius], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale unveiled the statue of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the courtyard of Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius's Moka.

After Unveiling the statue of Dr Ambedkar in Mauritius Athawale held a meeting with the people associated with the Ambedkar movement living in Mauritius and hold a deep discussion on how to take Babasaheb's ideas and ideals forward in the entire world.

"It is a matter of pride for all the countrymen that the statue of Param Pujya Babasaheb the father of the Indian Constitution is already established in different countries and in this series the statue of Babasaheb was unveiled in Mauritius by the Marathi Federation Mandal Sanstha. This effort of unveiling is commendable," he said.

He further said that Babasaheb had conceptualized a healthy ideal society and only by following the path shown by Babasaheb, we will be able to eliminate the caste system from all over the world.

Ramdas Athawale also met with the local Indians during his visit and during the meeting also discussed in detail the continuous contribution of overseas Indians in the economic, social and political fields of the country.

Notably, Union Minister Athawale on a five-day visit to Mauritius from 26 September to 1 October. (ANI)

