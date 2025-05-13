India News | Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over Amritsar's Illicit Liquor Consumption

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the death of 14 people due to consumption of illicit liquor in Amritsar's Majitha block.

Taking to social media X, Bittu in a post wrote that the state government's 'Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh' campaign was just a 'political theatre', further alleging that the CM himself had a history with alcohol.

"14 dead in Majitha -- families shattered by spurious liquor, while the @BhagwantManngovernment remains in deep slumber.Their so-called "Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh" is nothing but political theatre.

When the Chief Minister himself has a history with alcohol, how can the fight against addiction ever be sincere?" the post read.

The Union Minister further stated that the Punjab government was busy in self-indulgence even when people were dying. Bittu further wrote that Punjab needed action, and the matter was no longer about politics, but about lives of people.

"The liquor mafia rules, people are dying, and the Mann government is busy in self-indulgence. Punjab doesn't need slogans anymore -- it needs action. This is no longer about politics, it's about lives," the post further read.

Fourteen people have died while six others have been hospitalised due to the consumption of illicit liquor under the Majitha block in Amritsar, as per the Punjab Police.

The main distributor or the kingpin has been arrested in the incident that took place on the night of May 12 night, police said.

Majitha Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, "An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know last night, we received reports from five villages that those who consumed liquor yesterday are in critical condition. We rushed our medical teams. Our medical teams are still going door-to-door."

"Whether people have some symptoms or not, we are taking them to hospital so that we can save them. 14 people have died so far. The Governement is extending all the help possible. We are ensuring that this death toll doesn't increase...we have arrested the suppliers and further investigation is underway..." the Deputy Commissioner said.

The police have arrested four other people in connection with this case as they were involved in the distribution of the illicit liquor to villagers in Majitha. An FIR has been registered under sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 61A of the Excise Act. (ANI)

