Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): To review the preparedness ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday visited Palli panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.

Speaking to the reporters here, Singh said that the installation of solar power plants worth Rs 2.45 crore will be finished in a day or two and will provide electricity to 340 households.

Also Read | Security Forces on High Alert in Maharashtra Ahead of Upcoming Religious Festivals.

"PM Modi will address the country's Panchayats from here. Nearly 8 to 10 departments of the government are involved in this arrangement. We'll display new innovations and tech in rural development in this region, promoting agricultural startups. Work of installing solar plants worth around Rs 2.45 cr will finish in 1-2 days and by April 17-18, 340 households will receive electricity via solar power," he said.

The Union Minister further said that Jammu will become a role model for the country.

Also Read | Bullet Train Corridor: Longest Bridge on Narmada River in Gujarat to Be Completed by June 2024.

"After 4-5 years, electricity will be free. So on one side, where there's so much chaos regarding the inflation, Jammu will become a role model depicting the alternatives we have," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)