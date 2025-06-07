Copenhagen [Denmark], June 7 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, interacted with students of the prestigious Blue MBA Executive Programme at the Copenhagen Business School (CBS) on Saturday.

The session spotlighted India's robust economic trajectory, expanding investment opportunities, and the country's efforts to harmonise economic growth with ecological responsibility. Sonowal also became the first minister from India to visit the prestigious business school, as stated in the release.

The Minister was joined by a distinguished panel of faculty and maritime experts, including Brian Wessel, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority; Leif Christensen, Associate Dean, Copenhagen Business School; and Irene Rosberg, Programme Director of the Blue MBA. The Union Minister was accompanied by Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark.

Speaking to the Blue MBA cohort, Minister Sonowal outlined India's maritime growth strategy, driven by the Sagarmala Programme and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, both aimed at creating sustainable infrastructure, multimodal logistics, and a future-ready maritime ecosystem. The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "CBS is a globally respected institution, and the Blue MBA programme in particular stands as a beacon for future-ready leadership in the maritime world. I am especially pleased to be among students whose drive and vision will help shape the course of global shipping in the years ahead, and I am eager to interact with you all today and learn more about your experiences, insights, and aspirations. India and Denmark have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship, and our maritime partnership is growing from strength to strength. As coastal nations with rich maritime traditions and deep strategic interests in ocean-based industries, our collaboration today carries great potential--not just for our two countries, but for global maritime sustainability. India's economic rise, as the fourth-largest economy, offers immense opportunities for maritime businesses, both domestic and international. Sustainability is at the heart of our maritime policy, and we are committed to achieving Net Zero emissions at major ports by 2047. From green hydrogen to digital shipping, our roadmap is ambitious yet inclusive."

The discussion delved into India's role as a global maritime hub and emerging logistics power, underpinned by the country's focus on developing green ports, multimodal connectivity, and digital infrastructure to boost international trade.

"Today, India represents a compelling story of growth that is inclusive, innovative, and sustainable," said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the interactive session. "As we expand our port capacity and integrate logistics across the hinterland, we also remain deeply committed to decarbonising the maritime sector. The aim is to make India the global epicentre for green shipping and clean trade corridors."

The Blue MBA cohort includes senior professionals and alumni from global maritime and logistics leaders such as Noble Corporation, MAN Energy Solutions, American Bureau of Shipping, and Bureau Veritas. Their interaction with the Minister focused on the investment landscape in Indian maritime infrastructure, upcoming public-private partnership opportunities, and India's policy incentives for green shipping.

Speaking further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Denmark, a frontrunner in green maritime technologies, has set global standards in areas like energy efficiency, innovation, and digital shipping. India, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, is undertaking a transformative journey to modernise its maritime sector, enhance sustainability, and expand opportunities through policy reform, infrastructure investment, and international cooperation. With a vast coastline and over 90 per cent of its trade by volume moving via the sea, India is one of the world's foremost maritime nations. The maritime sector is thus a central pillar of India's growth strategy."

The Minister emphasised the growing demand for efficient, sustainable shipping, spurred by India's trade expansion and industrial growth. He noted India's significant investment in maritime education, with institutions like the Indian Maritime University and Gujarat Maritime University preparing a globally competent workforce for careers that go far beyond seafaring--into logistics, cruise tourism, green fuels, port management, and ship recycling. India's maritime workforce is projected to grow from 7.86 million to nearly 40 million by 2047, with a remarkable rise in women seafarers--from 1,699 in 2014 to over 7,000 in 2024--reflecting a strong focus on diversity and inclusion.

CBS faculty appreciated India's maritime policy reforms and its evolving position as a vital link between Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The event reinforced the growing cooperation between India and Denmark, particularly in the areas of green shipping, clean energy, and sustainable development, and underscored India's increasing engagement with global academic and professional institutions. (ANI)

