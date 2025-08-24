Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 24 (ANI): In a boost to Assam's development journey, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday announced that four bighas of land have been allotted by the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) on lease for a period of 60 years to the Government of Assam, according to a press release.

Located at the prime real estate of Mumbai's Colaba, the said parcel of land paves the way for the state to develop essential public infrastructure for the direct benefit of its citizens, the release said.

The decision follows a written request from the Chief Secretary of Assam to the Union Ministry, seeking allocation of land for a dedicated centre or infrastructure project that can serve the long-term needs of the people.

"With today's announcement, the Narendra Modi Government has reaffirmed its commitment to support Assam in designing and implementing people-centric projects in the fields of healthcare, education, and social welfare. This is a people-first initiative. By making this land available to the Government of Assam for 60 years, we are enabling the creation of critical infrastructure that will serve generations to come. The project will be developed in line with the needs and aspirations of the people of Assam. Located at the heart of Mumbai in Colaba, this will plug a big aspiration of the people of Assam to have access to Mumbai city that can serve the needs of people, be it patients, be it students or even entrepreneurs," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further informed that he had personally spoken to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the development.

"The Chief Minister expressed deep satisfaction and appreciated the Government of India's support. He termed this step as a vital contribution to Assam's growth story and a milestone in our shared commitment to improving the lives of the people," Sarbananda Sonowal added.

While the specific plans for development are under consideration, officials indicated that the focus will be on building infrastructure with high public utility, ranging from healthcare and educational needs to welfare and social service facilities, as well as acting as an incubation centre for entrepreneurs.

The 60-year lease ensures the government has ample time and flexibility to plan and execute sustainable projects.

Sarbananda Sonowal, underlining the vision guiding this initiative, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always emphasised that the Northeast must become a powerhouse of growth, driven by empowerment of its people. Today's decision is another step towards realising that vision of an inclusive and sustainable Atmanirbhar Northeast. Mumbai is a financial hub. With the development of this land parcel, we are confident that the entrepreneurs from the state can also have access to the opportunities from the maximum city."

The newly allotted land will add fresh momentum to this development trajectory, ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots, said the release. (ANI)

