Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, listened to the 123rd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Savitri Thakur on Sunday also inspected the 'Government Girls Home' in Raipur, operated by the Chhattisgarh Women and Child Development Department. This centre caters to girls in need of care and protection (CNCP). A total of 52 girls aged 6 to 18 years are currently residing here. During the inspection, arrangements related to the care, education, safety, and nutrition of the girls were reviewed, and interactions were held with the children, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in an official statement.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircraft' During Operation Sindoor.

She also visited the one Nari Niketan (Shakti Sadan) at Raipur, where women facing violence and crisis are provided with safe shelter, counselling, and assistance. The facilities and services there were reviewed, and necessary suggestions were discussed with the officials. On this occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Smt Laxmi Rajwade ji and senior officials of the department were also present, the statement added.

On this occasion, Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, Women and Child Development Minister of Chhattisgarh Laxmi Rajwade, MLA Raipur west - Rajesh Munat, Basna MLA Sampat Agrawal, Dhar Siwa MLA Anuj Sharma, MLA Ambikapur Rajesh Agrawal, Lundra MLA Prabodh Minj, and Chairperson of the State Child Protection Commission Varnika Sharma were also present.

Also Read | Europe Swelters as Early Summer Heat Breaks Records.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address lauded "Women Led Development" initiatives, noting the remarkable achievements which are through enterprise, self-reliance and innovation are shaping a New India.

Addressing the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address, the Prime Minister highlighted that women labourers from Telangana's Bhadrachalam who used to toil in the fields to eke out their daily livelihood are now making products that reach markets from Hyderabad to London.

Addressing the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address, the Prime Minister highlighted that women labourers from Telangana's Bhadrachalam who used to toil in the fields to eke out their daily livelihood are now making products that reach markets from Hyderabad to London,' he said.

PM Modi said that those pads were distributed to nearby schools and offices at a very low price. He noted that these women joined a Self-Help Group and received training for the same.

"The mantra of 'Women Led Development' is ready to create a new future for India. Our mothers, sisters, and daughters are today lending a new direction not only for themselves but for the entire society. You will also feel good when you come to know about the success of the women of Bhadrachalam in Telangana. These women once used to work as labourers in the fields. They used to work hard all day for their livelihoods," PM Modi said during the Mann ki Baat programme.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how women from Karnataka's Kalaburagi have created a "jowar" roti brand. They produce over 3,000 rotis daily through a cooperative, which are now not limited to villages but are sold in Bengaluru and via online food platforms, he said.

"The achievement of the women of Kalaburgi in Karnataka is also excellent. They have made jowar roti a brand. In the cooperative that they have formed, more than 3000 rotis are being made every day. The aroma of these rotis is no longer limited to the village. A special counter has been opened in Bengaluru. Orders are coming over online food platforms. Kalaburgi roti is now reaching the kitchens of big cities. This has had a great impact on these women; their income is increasing," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned a story of "self-confidence" and "self-reliance" from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat. Suma Uike, who has received training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry, joined the Self Help Group and has increased her income and also expanded her work.

"These stories from different states have different faces. But their glow is the same. This is the glow of self-confidence, of self-reliance. One such face is Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh. Suma ji's efforts are very commendable. She took training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry by joining the Self Help Group in Katangi block of Balaghat district. Thus, she found her the path to self-reliance. When Suma Uike's income increased, she also expanded her work. This journey that started with a tiny effort has now expanded to 'Didi Canteen' and 'Thermal Therapy Centre'. In every corner of the country, countless such women are changing their fate and that of the country," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)