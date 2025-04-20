New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a visit to Brazil to attend 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers meeting where he stressed on promoting production and export of soya in India.

Besides leading the Indian delegation at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, the Union Minister's visit is an important step towards strengthening agricultural trade, technology and innovation between India and Brazil.

During Brazil visit, the Union Minister said that he intends to upgrade Indian farmers by enabling them the benefits of global technologies. He said that joint efforts of various countries will strengthen global food security, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

During his Brazil visit, Union Minister Shivraj Singh mainly expressed his concerns related to small farmers of India. He said that unless the small farmers are protected and empowered, the goal of global food security will remain incomplete.

The Union Minister said that India is fully committed to inclusive, equitable and sustainable agriculture. Echoing the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", he said that India always follow the message of trust and cooperation with all countries. He called for enhanced cooperation in agricultural technology, innovation, capacity building and trade facilitation so that farmers and agricultural enterprises of various countries can benefit. On the BRICS platform, India called for further strengthening cooperation in agricultural technology transfer, research, food processing and trade.

Chauhan's address, on behalf of India, focused on global food security, empowerment of small farmers, agricultural innovation and technological cooperation and advancing partnership with BRICS countries.

Altogether, Chouhan's visit to Brazil is not just a diplomatic but also a concrete initiative towards technological innovation, production increase and global partnership for Indian agriculture, which can yield direct benefits to the farmers.

The 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, held in Brasilia, was attended by Agriculture Ministers/Senior Officials from India, host Brazil and BRICS member countries including Russia, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran. The main theme of the meeting was "Promoting inclusive and sustainable agriculture through cooperation, innovation and equitable trade among BRICS countries".

Besides participating in the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' meeting, Chouhan's visit is expected to give a new direction to agricultural cooperation between India and Brazil. This will boost agricultural trade between the two countries. The Union Minister expressed his desire to share knowledge with Brazil on climate-friendly soyabean varieties, mechanization, precision farming and sustainable agricultural practices. He also expressed his desire to learn from Brazil's agricultural model, mechanization, irrigation and research and implement it in Indian agriculture so that maximum benefits can be transferred to the farmers.

Cooperation in the areas of biofuel, bioenergy, supply chain integration and agricultural machinery was discussed during the meetings which would enable Indian farmers to have access to global technology. Joint efforts of the two countries will also strengthen global food security as Brazil has achieved tremendous growth in agricultural exports in the last 50 years, an inspiration for India as well.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held bilateral meetings with Brazil's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Henrique Baquetta Favero and Minister of Agricultural Development and Family Agriculture, Luiz Paulo Teixeira. During these meetings, the issues of enhancing cooperation in the areas of agriculture, agro-technology, rural development and food security were discussed. The Union Minister also met 27 members of Brazil's agribusiness community at Sao Paulo. During this meeting, possibilities of cooperation on agricultural trade, production technology, food processing, biofuel, technological innovation and supply chain integration were discussed.

Union Minister Chouhan visited soyabean production plant, tomato farm and other institutes in Brazil and closely observed the latest technologies related to mechanization, irrigation and food processing. Currently India imports soyabean oil, but now both the countries are jointly exploring the possibilities of investing and setting up technology and plants for soyabean production and processing. This can boost soyabean production and export in India.

Chouhan said that there is a plan to work together with Brazil to increase soybean production and processing in India. Besides, possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in mechanization and seed research will also be explored.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's routine of planting a sapling every day continued in Brazil as well. He participated in the tree plantation drive at the Indian Embassy in Brasilia under the initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', promoting environmental protection and respect for motherhood.

Shivraj Singh also met the Indian diaspora at Sao Paulo in Brazil and appreciated their role in bilateral relations. He said that this is the Amrit Kaal of our independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2047, we will complete 100 years of independence and our goal is to make India a developed nation by then.

Union Minister said, "During my stay in Brazil, I got the opportunities to enrich myself with various experiences and techniques. We will utilize these technologies to increase production in India. I am confident that the mutual cooperation between India and Brazil will empower our farmers and give a new direction to global food security."

This visit is an important step towards India-Brazil agricultural cooperation, partnership with BRICS countries and accelerating innovation and sustainable growth in Indian agriculture, Singh added. (ANI)

