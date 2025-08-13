Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family at his Bhopal residence (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hoisted the tricolour at his Madhya Pradesh residence as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day.

He also urged people to hoist the national flag at their residences.

"The Indian flag is our country's pride. Lakhs of people fought during the freedom struggle. They have sacrificed so much for the freedom of the nation. Let's celebrate the day with fervour. Today, I have hoisted the tricolour at my residence with my family. Everyone should hoist the tricolour at their homes. Jhanda ucha rahe humara, vijay vishwa tiranga pyara, iski shaan na jaane paye, chahiye jaan bhale hi jaye," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in the national capital.

Visuals from his residence showed Shah hoisting the several feet long tiranga with his wife on his terrace.

The Union Ministry of Culture, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said earlier that Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign -- it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag.

It aims to instill patriotism, foster civic pride and spread awareness about the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence. (ANI)

