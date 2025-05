Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day Odisha visit during which he is scheduled to attend several programmes.

Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, was received by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada' Remarks: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Protests Against Actor for His Statement on Kannada Language.

According to the programme, Chouhan will inaugurate the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Puri on Thursday, followed by an interaction with women farmers at CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

In the afternoon, Chouhan will participate in the Regional Mango Diversity Show at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station here and later attend a programme at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

Also Read | Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit: Lokpal Gives Clean Chit to Former SEBI Chief on Hindenburg Research Report, Calls Charges Baseless.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)