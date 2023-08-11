New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): A gathering of international dignitaries marked the Ambassador's Meet at Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's residence on Friday.

The meeting, with participation from more than 40 countries, including 21 Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Deputy High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners, and 23 other diplomats, underscored the global interest in the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023).

As per the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, the Ambassador's Meet witnessed participation from diverse regions, including Africa, ASEAN, and the CIS. Among the prominent attendees were Ambassadors, Deputy High Commissioners, Charge d'affaires, and other diplomats from countries such as the USA, Argentina, Germany, Canada, Australia, Finland, Norway, Netherlands, Russia, Malaysia, Qatar, Maldives, Georgia, and the Commonwealth of Independent Countries (CIS) countries each representing their nation's commitment to maritime collaboration.Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in his address, emphasised India's vast potential in the maritime sector and stated, "In this era of globalization, the maritime sector has emerged as a leading light of economic growth, facilitating the movement of goods, services and ideas across borders."

"India's ports and waterways have undergone transformational changes, becoming facilitators of trade on a global scale. Our Flagship Initiative “Sagarmala”, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, seeks to integrate our ports with industrial and logistical corridors, further enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency," he added.

Sonowal stressed upon unlocking the investment opportunities in India's maritime sector, noting India’s policy of 100% FDI through automatic routes for projects related to the construction and maintenance of ports and harbours.

The Minister informed that Public Private Privatization has played a pivotal role and currently PPP terminals are handling around 50% of cargo at major ports.

On the occasion, T K Ramachandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, highlighted the major achievements of India’s Maritime Sector and emphasized its potential along with the road map for further investments.

He also provided an overview of GMIS 2023, scheduled from October 17 to 19, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and reinforced India's commitment to sustainable maritime solutions.

The event follows the launch of the Curtain Raiser of the 3rd Global Maritime India Summit in Mumbai last month which garnered huge attention from the maritime community from across the globe.

GMIS 2023 is a premier maritime sector focussed event to bring together pivotal figures from the industry to explore opportunities, understand challenges, and stimulate investment within India's maritime sector. Building upon the legacy of its preceding editions, this third instalment aims to unveil broader prospects for domestic and international maritime stakeholders and investors.

Ready to make its presence felt on the global stage and spotlight India's maritime industry, the Maritime India Summit has now evolved to the 'Global' Maritime India Summit this year. The summit is slated for October 17 to 19, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with FICCI as the exclusive industry partner. (ANI)

