Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the 50-bed Ayurvedic hospital at Dudhnoi in the Goalpara district of Assam on Thursday.

The second such hospital to be opened in Assam in less than a month after Majuli - is equipped with all the major facilities including a state-of-the-art laboratory, a Panchakarma centre, an infertility clinic, a yoga unit apart from the OPD and IPD services.

Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, "It gives me immense pleasure that people of Dudhnoi and its adjoining areas can now avail the wonders of India's rich heritage of Ayurveda. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has invested to revive the rich heritage of Ayurveda that has been healing humanity for thousands of years. As Assam, along with the rest of the northeast, receives focussed attention to become the engine of growth for India's next economic resurgence, it is important to have a robust healthcare infrastructure, that is modern, inclusive and integrated."

The Ayurvedic Hospital at Dudhnoi will have OPD services like Kaya Chikitsa, PTSR, Samhita and Siddhant, Shalakya as well as IPD services will have Panchakarma Therapy like Snehan, Swedan, Janu Basti, Griba Basti, Sirodhara; Kriya Kalpa therapy like Karna Poran, Karna Dhupan, Anjan, Tarpan, Parishes among others.

The hospital is also equipped with a state-of-the-art laboratory, a yoga unit, a pharmacy. In order to make the Dudhnoi campus a major centre of Ayush in the region, further development of USG facilities, X-ray & ECG facility, Operation Theatre, Kharasutra, upgraded Panchakarma, upgraded Laboratory as well and Labour room will be developed.

"Ayurveda has gained worldwide acknowledgement for its role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. At the world stage, the role of traditional medicine has been highlighted to complement and build a robust healthcare delivery system. At the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration, emphasis was laid on recognising the potential role of evidence-based traditional medicine," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The event was also graced by the Health Minister, Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; MP of Lok Sabha for Guwahati, Queen Oja; the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha among other senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of Assam as well as district administration of Goalpara.

"I would also like to inform you that as per data received from the state between January and September of 2023, as many as 78,026 people benefitted through the Ayush system of medicine through AHWC. Ayush Ministry has released Rs 121.75 crore of Centre Share till date to Assam for various activities like Ayush Health & Wellness Centres, 50/30/10 bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital, New Educational Institute, Construction of new dispensaries, Ayush Public Health programmes like Ayush Mobile medical unit, Ayurvidya, Supraja, Supply of essential drugs to dispensaries," he added.

The Union Minister has earlier announced four more such integrated hospitals to be set up in Kaliabor, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, and Baksa; along with ONE 30 bedded hospital in Diphu while one 10 bedded hospital in Bajali to be constructed.

"A total of 100 Ayush dispensaries will be set up in all districts of Assam," he said.

The Ministry of Ayush supports the efforts of State/UT Governments for the implementation of different activities as proposed by the States through their respective State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of the National Ayush Mission (NAM).

The Ministry has been supporting state governments including Assam to set up Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs), setting up Integrated Ayush hospitals, new Ayush Dispensaries, operationalisation of Ayush Health and wellness Centres by upgrading the existing Ayush Dispensaries and Sub-centres, upgradation of UG & PG Ayush Education Institutes so that the people may able to avail the services from the Ayush healthcare facilities.

The ministry has supported 33 integrated Ayush hospitals in NE, out of which 9 are operational. (ANI)

