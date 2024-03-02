New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Directorate of Lighthouse and Lightships under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is organising a Lighthouse Photo Exhibition from March 3 to 7.

The four-day lighthouse photo exhibition will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways & AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday at AIFACS, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi. The event will feature a captivating collection of 100 photographs capturing the beauty and historical significance of lighthouses scattered across India's vast coastline.

Also Read | Violence-Free Northeastern States Established, Over 10,000 Militants Laid Down Their Arms, Says Amit Shah.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, The Lighthouse Photo Exhibition aims at promoting Lighthouse Tourism. MoPSW is committed to transforming all the lighthouses in the country into tourist destinations. Under this, the historic lighthouses are being renovated with adequate facilities.

On February, 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tourism facilities developed at 75 lighthouses across the country. It was the PM's visionary approach to transforming India's distinctive lighthouses into captivating tourist sites. The initiative aims to showcase the rich culture, significance, and allure of these magnificent structures whereby they can propel the prospect of tourism and power the local economy.

Also Read | Bihar: Teacher Arrives Drunk at School in Rohtas, Announces Holiday; Arrested.

It is noteworthy that, in 2022-23 the footfall at lighthouses has increased to 10.24 lakhs which was only 4.34 lakhs in the year 2013-14.

Under the MIV 2030 initiative, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) under MoPSW is promoting lighthouse tourism across India. This initiative aims to revitalize existing lighthouse facilities by repurposing them for alternative uses, with a specific focus on developing heritage and maritime museums.

The project entails the transformation of several lighthouses into tourist attractions, including those in Chennai- Alleppey, Kannur; Vizhinjam, Thangasseri and Vypin in Kerala and Chandrabhaga in Odisha. The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 also aims to develop lighthouses for tourist spots.

Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and significance of lighthouses, exploring their cultural, architectural, and navigational importance through the lens of contemporary photography. The photo exhibition has free entry for all. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)