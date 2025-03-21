New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over alleged incidents of stone pelting during the celebrations of Ram Navami festivities, saying that such incidents could compel reactions from the "society".

"If such incidents happen, Hindu society will react to it. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This is Newton's law: what can we do? This is how the world works," Majumdar, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, told ANI.

He said that Ram Navmi was celebrated peacefully in West Bengal last time while adding that incidents of stone pelting occur every time in Howrah. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was investigating such incidents, which occurred in North Bengal and Srirampur, Majumar added.

"Ram Navami was peaceful last time. However, incidents took place in one or two places due to the weakness of Mamata Banerjee's administration. Stone pelting takes place every time in the Ram Navami procession in Howrah. Last time, incidents took place in North Bengal and Srirampur too. NIA is investigating the matter on court orders. Such incidents should not happen," the Union Minister said.

Earlier, a meeting was held at the residence of Majumdar to discuss the party's strategy for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by all BJP MPs from the state and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Among those present were MPs Raju Bista, Manoj Tigga, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Jagannath Sarkar, Khagen Murmu, Jayant Kumar Roy, and Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Speaking to the media, Sukanta Majumdar described the meeting as informal but crucial, as it allowed BJP leaders to deliberate on electoral strategy, key issues, and future plans.

"All MPs and the Leader of Opposition participated in the discussion regarding the assembly elections. We exchanged suggestions and strategized on how to ensure the BJP's victory. The Trinamool Congress must be removed from power in 2026, and we are committed to forming a BJP government in West Bengal," he said. (ANI)

