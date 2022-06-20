Mangaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday symbolically inaugurated the electrification of the entire 740-km Konkan railway stretch at the Indrali railway station in Udupi at the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the electrification project to the nation in Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the electrification of the entire Konkan railway line is a dream come true for the people of the region.

"Konkan railway is the lifeline of India's coastal region and is the pride of the nation. It is a link between the north and the south. No one can mention about Konkan railway without remembering late leader George Fernandes who realised the dream for the coastal people," she said.

The minister said the total electrification of the line will help in saving Rs 380 crore annually to the Centre and also assist in saving Rs 180 crore towards fuel costs besides another Rs 120 crore towards maintenance as it is a pollution-free mode of transport with low fuel costs, she said.

Karandlaje said the Prime Minister's target is to develop the entire railway network on the same gauge. The country's railway network covers about 67,956 km, of which gauge conversion has been completed across 45,881 km with the remaining distance set to be completed by 2024.

The budgetary allocation for the project will be Rs 13,500 crore, she said, adding that development of road transport and railway network is important for promoting business and trade.

Konkan railway's Karwar regional manager B B Nikkam delivered the presidential address. Udupi city municipal council president Sumithra Nayak and Konkan railway PRO Sudha Krishnamurthy were also present.

