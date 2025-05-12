New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekawat on Monday paid their obeisance to the holy relics of Lord Buddha at the National Museum during the celebrations of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima.

The Vaishakha Buddha Purnima today was marked by a sombre ceremony on the quiet and tranquil surroundings of the National Museum where the holy relics of the Buddha are kept. Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju joined a group of Theravada and Mahayana monks to pay their obeisance to the holy relics, reads an official press release.

While the Theravada monks represented the Cambodian Buddhist Temple in New Delhi, the Mahayana monks belonged to the Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association under the leadership of Lama Chosphel Zotpa. Amidst chanting in both traditions, the two ministers placed flower petals before the holy relics and Khatags while praying.

Following the ceremony, the ministers also took a round of the Buddha Gallery of the National Museum which houses, among other artefacts, the seated Bodhisattva from 2nd Century CE, the standing Buddha from the 5th Century CE from Sarnath and the Buddha in meditation pose from the 3rd Century CE from Kushan Dyanasty.

Later, Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to the media, mentioned that India, as the birthplace of the Buddha's teachings, takes immense pride in sharing his message of peace, compassion, and harmony with the world. As nations unite in celebration, this occasion is of the universal significance of Buddhist philosophy, guiding humanity toward truth and inner peace.

At this critical juncture of various socio-political conflicts, the teachings of the Buddha are more relevant than ever, offering solutions to global challenges through principles of non-violence, understanding, and mindfulness, he added.

Union Minister Rijiju reiterated the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in his address at the United Nations, emphasised that the path to truth and lasting peace lies in following the teachings of the Buddha. The essence of Buddha Dhamma continues to be embraced and shared, ensuring that its wisdom reaches every corner of the world, fostering a future grounded in compassion, unity, and peace. With this thought, he extended his heartfelt wishes to all.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is also known as Vesak.

In 1999, it became an UN-designated day to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism to society.

It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' - as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parinirvana. Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May.

Many devotees visit the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion. Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)

