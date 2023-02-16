Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched a 'Capacity Building Programme for Senior Scientists in Effective Leadership and Creativity' at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here.

Also Read | IIT-Delhi Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Which Will Minimise Chances of Blood Clotting, Say Officials.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), ASCI said.

Also Read | Jal Jan Abhiyan: Water Security Major Concern, India Should Revive Ancient Connect with Nature, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The programme aims to impart creative thinking skills to participating scientists, enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership, it said.

This, in turn, will enable scientific establishments to operate more effectively in today's competitive environment, the college stated.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman CBC; ASCI Chairman and former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)