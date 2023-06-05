Golaghat (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): To protect and preserve the environment and encourage people towards their involvement in tree plantation, an Assam BJP MLA of Golaghat district has organized a unique competition among local residents of his constituency.

Under this unique competition planters have to take care of their planted saplings for a year and after that whose saplings will be found is the best condition will be awarded.

Marking World Environment Day, Mrinal Saikia, BJP MLA of Khumtai assembly constituency has organized this unique competition of tree plantation among the people of his constituency.

Thousands of people including women, and children of Khumtai assembly constituency on Monday took part in the 'Green Khumtai' competition and planted trees in masse.

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia who has organized the unique competition said that the people will have to plant native trees of Assam.

"There are many native plants in Assam and the people who take part in the Green Khumtai competition will have to plant Ficus Yrens, Banyan, Sacred Fig, Maha Nim, Golden Shower tree, Azar, Royal Poinciana, Spanish Cherry, Mango, Jack Fruit, Java Plum, Burmese Grape, Goose Berry, Guava, Black Myrobalan, Carambola, Olive, Indian Soapberry, Elephant Apple like trees. More than 1000 people have participated in this competition. This plantation will be continued for two months and they will take care of their planted trees for one year. After one year, the results will be declared," Mrinal Saikia said.

He further said that they will try to make several corridors of trees in the constituency like as Maha Nim corridor, fruit trees corridor etc.

"Where I am now standing, we will try to make this area a Maha Nim corridor and people will plant Maha Nim in a 2 km long area. There will be different corridors. Many children, youths, women have participated in this competition. We will provide cash prizes to the winners. In group section, the first prize is Rs 51,000. In individual section, the first prize is Rs 20,000," Mrinal Saikia said.

There are four prizes each in group section and individual section. Swagata Borah, a local woman said that, it is a very unique kind of competition organized by Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia.

"Today is World Environment Day and we are also participating in this initiative. Pachim Golaghat Sakha Sahitya Sabha has today felicitated Mrinal Saikia for his unique initiative," Swagata Borah said.

On the other hand, Puja Phukan, a student said that - "Our local MLA has taken up very unique initiative to protect our environment. We, everyone, know about deforestation, climate change and we all should have to come forward and plant tree to protect our environment."

Earlier, Mrinal Saikia had organized a clean village competition among the villages of his constituency. (ANI)

