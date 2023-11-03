New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested two people linked to the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case related to unlawful activities in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.

Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, both residents of Kota, were arrested for their alleged involvement in organising training for young PFI members along with three others, Mohammad Asif, Sadik Sarraf and Mohammad Sohail, the spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said that Asif, Sarraf and Sohail were earlier charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case for organising weapon training camps in Jaipur and Kota to achieve the PFI's long-term agenda to establish Islamic rule in the country by 2047.

The accused were also involved in the recruitment process of the PFI, which was banned in September last year. People were recruited by the group for the purpose of committing violent acts with the objective of instilling fear among the public, the spokesperson said.

The official said that these acts were also extended to inciting religious hatred, radicalisation of Muslim youths and fund raising for the commission of terrorist acts.

The PFI collected funds from members of the Muslim community under the guise of 'Zakat', which is meant for charitable purposes, the spokesperson.

"These funds, instead of being utilised for welfare and charitable activities, were being used to support weapon trainers and training being organised by the PFI," the official said.

