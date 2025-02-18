New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday posted on March 6, a plea by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar against his 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed the CBI counsel's request to adjourn the matter.

The request for adjournment was not opposed by Sengar's counsel.

His counsel said he was preparing a note on submissions for the suspension of sentence aside from the main appeal against the trial court's decision.

Sengar was granted interim bail several times on medical grounds in the main Unnao rape case and the custodial death case.

He was convicted of raping the minor survivor and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life on December 20, 2019.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017.

His appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the rape case is pending in the high court.

He has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 trial court judgment convicting him in the rape case and setting aside of the sentencing order in the rape case.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the trial court, which also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the custodial death case of the rape survivor's father. The trial court said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".

The girl's father was arrested at the alleged behest of Sengar under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to police brutality.

