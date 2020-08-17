New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief at the demise of music legend Pandit Jasraj on Monday and said the "unparalleled" Indian classical vocalist enthralled people with "soulful renditions".

"Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs," he tweeted.

Pandit Jasraj, aged 90, died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, the USA.

