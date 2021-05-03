New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" violence against his party workers following THE TMC's victory in West Bengal polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for the saffron party as it has made "unprecedented" gains despite the defeat.

Vijayvargiya, who is in West Bengal, said BJP president J P Nadda may visit the state on Tuesday as an expression of solidarity with the party workers.

The BJP will hit the streets to answer the TMC for the violence it has "sponsored against our workers", Vijayvargiya, who is his party's in-charge for the state, told PTI.

Four BJP workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll violence, he alleged.

Speaking about the assembly poll results, Vijayvargiya downplayed the suggestions that it was a blow to the BJP as the party ran a high-octane campaign with a target of winning over 200 seats in the 294-member assembly.

The Left-Congress alliance, he claimed, "compromised" with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC and "disappeared" from the electoral field, allowing their vote bank to shift to her party, which won 213 seats.

Both the Left and the Congress drew a blank, an unprecedented development in the state's poll history.

The BJP won 77 seats, its highest tally, but much below its expectations.

Vijayvargiya, however, asserted the party's performance must be seen in the context of its previous tally of merely three seats and vote bank of nearly 10 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls.

"A setback happens when you make losses. Has any party made such a rise in any state? We have made unprecedented gains. The state politics is now absolutely bipolar with other parties like the Left and the Congress wiped out," he said.

The BJP leader said sympathy factor might have also worked to Banerjee's favour who had campaigned mostly on a wheelchair.

On her part, Banerjee urged supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to react to provocations.

The central forces committed many atrocities on TMC supporters during the elections, she alleged.

"Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police," Banerjee said.

She alleged that some police officers had worked in a partisan manner against the TMC during the elections.

