Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said people who are "due for and those who were over due" to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine dose were 'posing a risk' not only to themselves, but also to the community at large.

Health department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan urged those who were yet to receive the second dose to make use of the mass vaccination camps organised by the department to receive the vaccines.

"Over 72 lakh persons are due and over due for second dose (of vaccination) and they should realize the opportunity to get vaccinated", he said in a message.

Tamil Nadu decided on November 17 to hold two mega vaccination camps every week as against the once a week exercise, to vaccinate those who are eligible to get the second jab, but were yet to get it.

According to Radhakrishnan, 75 per cent of the population in the state have received the first dose, and 38 per cent, the second shot.

Appealing to all eligible people above the age of 18 years to get vaccinated, he said there are still about one crore persons in the 18-44 age group and about 50 lakh people above 45 years and mostly above 60 years who are yet to take the first dose (of vaccines). "The unvaccinated and incompletely vaccinated groups continue to pose a risk not only to themselves, but also to the community at large. Those people who are yet to receive the second shot should consider receiving the jabs as their 'duty', to ensure that the efforts to prevent any resurgence of COVID-19 is effective as vaccination", he said.

"Follow up of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for permitted activities are the cornerstone of our fight against COVID-19", Radhakrishnan said.

In addition to the government's appeal, people should come forward as a 'mission' and ensure that their 'near and dear' ones, friends, colleagues and relatives in this age group receive the first dose tomorrow (Sunday), he said.

The 10th edition of Mega Vaccination Camp is scheduled to be held across Tamil Nadu through 50,000 camps on Sunday. The ninth edition on November 18 saw 8.36 lakh people receive the jabs.

