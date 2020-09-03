Noida (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in a phone manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Prempal and Amit promised jobs to people at Chinese-phone maker Oppo's factory, they said.

A complaint regarding the fraud was made at the Surajpur police station after which the accused were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Harish Chander said.

"The police have also seized a printer and some documents from the residence of the accused in connection with the case," the officer said.

The DCP also said an inquiry has been ordered to probe any laxity by the local police in connection with the case, as is being alleged by some people who claimed that the accused were released by the police after arrest.

"An ACP has been entrusted with the probe and further action would be taken on the basis of its outcome. It is being clarified that the accused were not released and legal proceedings against them are being carried out. They would be produced in a local court on Friday," he added.

