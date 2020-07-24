Ballia (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) As many as 225 inmates and three jail wardens of Ballia district jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

Superintendent of the district jail Prashant Kumar said 224 male inmates, one female inmate and three jail wardens tested positive for the disease.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'Rajasthan Must Call Assembly Session': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, 120 inmates of Jhansi district jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials had said.

The Jhansi district administration had on Thursday said that 134 people had tested positive for COVID-19 out of whom 120 are inmates of the district jail.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Extends Capping on Fares of Domestic Flights Till November 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)