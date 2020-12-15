Mathura, Dec 14 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and snatching one of the policeman's pistol in Vrindavan near here, an official said.

The police personnel had gone to Sakraya village on Sunday night after receiving a call that a clash had broken out between some people.

They were attacked by Lakhami, Pratap and Banay Singh, who have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

"The three accused have been arrested and the looted pistol has been seized," Superintendent of Police (city) Udai Shankar Singh said.

The injured personnel including head constable Dinesh Chandra and home guard Dinesh Chandra Singh are recovering in a hospital.

