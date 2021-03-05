Banda, Mar 5 (PTI) Three labourers who were working in a sand quarry here were killed after a mound of sand collapsed on them late on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bantu, Gajraj and Ramsharan, they said.

The three labourers were mining sand in the quarry in Pailani here when a heavy mound of sand collapsed on them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and pulled out the labourers from the quarry. They were rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

Angered over the death of labourers, local residents staged a protest and blocked a road in the area, Chauhan said.

