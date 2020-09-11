Sambhal (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Three policemen including a police station incharge were attached to the police lines for allegedly misbehaving with a BJP district unit president here, a senior officer said.

The action was taken against incharge of Dhanari Police Station Satyendra Bhadana and two constables after a BJP delegation complained about their alleged misbehaviour with district president of the party Omveer Singh Khadgavanshi.

According to Khadgavanshi, he had gone to the police station on Thursday after a local farmer complained to him that the police had impounded his motorcycle and were refusing to release it.

However, Bhadana misbehaved with me after which we met the Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad and lodged a complaint, he said.

A BJP delegation met me late Thursday night after which Dhanari station incharge and two constables have been attached to the police lines, Prasad said.

