Ballia (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Four people were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Piprakala village here while seven accused in the skirmish have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Piprakala village under Narhi police station area late on Friday night, police said, adding that it is not yet known what triggered the clash between the two sides.

SHO of Narhi police station Yogendra Bahadur Singh said the two groups clashed in Piprakala village on Friday.

"There was firing in the air, stone pelting and even sticks were used as four persons were injured. Chandrabhan Singh, one of the injured, has been admitted to the district hospital," the SHO said.

A case has been registered against five persons from one side, and 15 of the other side under various sections of the IPC, he said, adding that seven accused were arrested on Saturday.

