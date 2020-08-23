Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has busted a gang involved in selling tampered electronic weighing machines and arrested its five members, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

An electronic chip was installed in the machines so that they could be operated by a remote control device for cheating people.

Acting on a tip-off that some members of the gang will be visiting Nagram area in Lucknow and Lonikatra in Barabanki to sell tampered electronic weighing machines, the STF made the arrests, the statement said.

It said in Nagram they found Harmeet Singh, Ram Kishan, Ram Vilas and Lal Bahadur with the tampered electronic weighing machines, electronic chip, remote and other devices.

The machines were operated and tampering detected.

Another accused, identified as Dinesh Upadhyay, was arrested from Barabanki, after an electronic chip hidden inside his weighing machine was detected, the statement said.

