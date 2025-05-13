Kanpur (UP) May 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday gutting 50 shops and about three dozen vehicles in the congested old Galla Mandi locality in Collecotorganj area here, police said.

There were, however, no casualties, said an official.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistani High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata, Told to Leave India Within 24 Hours, Says MEA.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Sharma told reporters here that a major fire broke out in old Galla Mandi and gutted over 50 shops, mostly grocery shops, various oil shops and medical stores.

Sharma said that some people sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested on Rape Charges After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Pregnant in Bulandshahr.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the preliminary probe raised suspicion towards a possible short circuit at a turpentine oil shop or an alleged explosion in an e-rickshaw battery may have led to the fire, said another fire official.

The fire led to several blasts in LPG cylinders injuring around six people, who sustained severe burn injuries, he added.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said that instructions have been issued to conduct a thorough investigation into the fire incident to determine the exact cause of fire and assess the full extent of the damage and injuries.

The locals said that neighbours noticed huge flames and thick smoke emanating from shops around 3 pm and it quickly spread to adjacent shops, makeshift shops and other structures due to strong winds, resulting in significant property damage and economic losses.

After getting information about the huge fire, the firefighters were dispatched to the site and they took hours to douse the flames.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)