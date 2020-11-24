Fatehpur, Nov 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman, who was beaten up by her son in Sujanpur village here, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that Laakhan Singh on Sunday beat his mother, Savitri, with a stick following an argument.

Also Read | Odisha Assembly Passes Essential Services Act Amendment Bill That Provides for Jailing Govt Employees for Strike.

Singh has been arrested, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)