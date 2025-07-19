Pilibhit (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl died while three other children in her family were hospitalised after consuming a cold drink in a village here, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident happened at Nisra village under Jehanabad police station limits, he said.

According to preliminary reports, the four children had purchased a cold drink from the market and consumed it on Thursday. Shortly after, they complained of stomach pain and began vomiting. Their condition deteriorated rapidly, prompting the panicked family members to rush them to a nearby private nursing home in Pilibhit.

Zoya (9), daughter of Jumma, died during treatment at the nursing home. The condition of other three children -- Hasan (8), son of Guddu; Alshifa (5), daughter of Ikrar, and another child -- improved after medication and were subsequently sent home.

Kotwali Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said, "We have seized the remaining cold drink sample and sent it for forensic examination. Further investigations are underway."

