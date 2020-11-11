Noida (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Alert police officials and a roadside vendor on Wednesday prevented a 60-year-old man, who had lost his job during lockdown and now ran out of all savings, from committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said.

The policemen also mobilised local support to gather financial aid for the man, who had decided to end his life because of the financial crisis, the officials said.

A police response vehicle (PRV) of the emergency 112 service was patrolling in Sector 39 police station area of Noida when a local vendor alerted the cops about an elderly man buying rat poison from a nearby store.

"The vendor told the Dial 112 officials that the elderly man was in Steller Green park where he is attempting to end his life, prompting the PRV's commander Happy Farshwal and pilot Vipin Kumar to rush to the spot," a police spokesperson said.

When the police officials reached the spot in the park, they found the man sitting there on a bench, holding the rat poison in his hands. The officials immediately reached out to him in a bid to pacify and prevent him from any mishap, the spokesperson said.

"He told the PRV officials that he had lost his job during the COVID-induced lockdown earlier this year. He said he has run out on whatever savings he had at home because of which he had now planned to end his life by consuming poison," the official said.

Farshwal and Kumar pacified the man and prevented him from taking the extreme step. They also mobilised locals to provide a financial support of Rs 10,000 to the man, who is now hoping to start some work on his own, the spokesperson added.

