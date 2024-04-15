Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress on Monday named Mukesh Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the bypoll to the Lucknow East Assembly constituency.

Polling in the constituency will be held on May 20, during the fifth phase of the general election.

"Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Shri Mukesh Singh Chauhan as the Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 173-Lucknow East Constituency," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon on November 9, 2023, at the age of 63.

