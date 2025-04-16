Moradabad (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Four armed robbers looted cash, jewellery, a licensed revolver and other valuables after holding a businessman hostage at gunpoint at a posh locality in Moradabad on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from the residence of Hafiz Shamsur, a businessman dealing in brass and real-estate, at Zigar Compound in the Pandit Nagla area around 3 am, they said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: YouTuber Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Friend After He Objected to Their 'Intimacy', Dumps Body in Drain.

According to police, the robbers entered the house, held Rahman at gunpoint, and looted Rs 15 lakh in cash, gold jewellery weighing 85 gm, a licensed revolver and other valuables from an almirah.

They also locked Rahman in a toilet before fleeing from the spot. Rahman's daughter rescued him when she reached the house around 9 am, police said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

ASP (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said a police team led by circle officer Ashish Kumar Singh and a forensic unit reached the spot following the incident and inspected the premises.

"Prima facie, the involvement of someone known to the family is suspected. We are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area and probing the case from all angles," the ASP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)