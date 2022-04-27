Banda (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old BJP leader on Wednesday here allegedly hanged herself due to a dispute with her husband, police said.

Shweta Singh Gaur, who was also a district panchayat member, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Indira Nagar locality, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

Prima facie it seems Gaur had a dispute with her husband because of which she killed herself, he said.

Police are probing the matter and a post mortem report of the victim is awaited, he said.

