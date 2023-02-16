Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has made foolproof arrangements, including setting up of control rooms for live monitoring of exam centres, to ensure that there are no cheating incidents during this year's state board examinations which began on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also issued instructions to book those found involved in facilitating cheating during examinations under the National Security Act (NSA), the statement said.

Also Read | Jal Jan Abhiyan: Water Security Major Concern, India Should Revive Ancient Connect with Nature, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The NSA allows detention of a person up to a year without any charge.

Over 31 lakh students are appearing for class 10 board exams and over 27 lakh for class 12 board exams, officials said here.

Also Read | Vistara Salary Hike: Airline To Raise Salaries of Pilots, Cabin Crew by 8% From April Amid Rising Travel Demand.

Two control rooms have been set up in Lucknow for monitoring the examination centre while a control room has also been set up in the 75 districts each.

An FIR will also be lodged against the invigilators and centre administrators involved in helping candidates in copying, it said.

If any disturbance is found in online monitoring of a centre, the nodal officer has been made responsible to inquire regarding the same by contacting the administrator of the concerned examination centre.

About 3 lakh CCTV cameras with voice recorders, Digital Video Recorder router devices and high-speed internet connections have been provided in about 1.43 lakh examination rooms of all examination centres.

Arrangements have been made for live monitoring of all 8,753 examination centres through webcasting in all 75 districts and through the control and monitoring the centres at the state level.

The Special Task Force (STF) of state police and local intelligence have been activated to monitor all sensitive and highly-sensitive examination centres.

There are 16 districts in the state which have been kept in the most sensitive category, which include Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Deoria, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Baghpat, Hardoi, Prayagraj and Kaushambi.

In view of the security arrangement of question papers at the examination centres, a room separate from the principal's room has been set up for securing the question papers in a double lock almirah, it said.

This is for the first time that the question papers have been packed in tamper-proof envelopes in four layers, and stitched answer sheets have been arranged in all the districts.

Besides, QR code and logo of the board have been printed on the answer sheets in four colours.

This time, 170 prisoners will also appear in the UP board exams. Among them, 79 candidates are registered in high school and 91 in intermediate. Last time, 116 candidates were registered in high school and 116 in intermediate.

The maximum number of prisoners are appearing from District Jail Ghaziabad which include 23 high school and 26 intermediate candidates.

In Nishatganj Government school here, examinees were welcomed with flowers and the school was decorated with balloons.

Adityanath appealed to students to appear in examinations without any tension and said that they will get positive results with their labour.

The examinations will continue for 14 days and will end on March 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)