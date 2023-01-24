Saharanpur (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) The body of a four-year-old child, who went missing some days back, was recovered from a field here on Tuesday, police said.

Lakshya had gone missing on January 2 from the Khanpur Gurjar village. His body was recovered from a sugarcane field outside the village, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada told PTI.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, he said, adding that the family members of the child have alleged that he was killed.

