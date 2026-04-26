Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson etched his name in history books as he completed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming only the 10th batter to achieve this feat in the tournament's history.

Samson achieved this feat in his side's clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL in Chennai on Sunday.

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Samson reached the landmark with a four against Kagiso Rabada in the second over of the match.

Samson now has 5008 runs under his belt in 180 innings at an average of 31.69 and a strike rate of 140.59, including 5 hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

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Samson completed the milestone in 185 matches for three franchises, the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, and Chennai Super Kings.

He also became the third fastest batter to reach 5000 runs in terms of balls. AB de Villiers leads the list, reaching the milestone in just 3,288 balls, followed by David Warner with 3,554.

Samson now joins this elite company, surpassing Suresh Raina (3,620 balls), KL Rahul (3,688 balls), and MS Dhoni (3,691 balls).

Samson is also CSK's highest run-getter in the 2026 IPL so far, with 304 runs under his belt at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 169.83, including two outstanding hundreds.

Coming to the match, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a lone hand with a resilient 74 as CSK managed to post a competitive 158/7 against GT at Chepauk in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday.

CSK need to defend 158 to clinch their fourth win of the season. (ANI)

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