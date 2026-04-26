Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): The trailer of debutant filmmaker Ritwik Pareek's 'Dug Dug' was unveiled. The trailer was unveiled by its four executive producers, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala, who have come together to present the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXlOzcQEj3j/

Also Read | Barry Levinson Questions 'Sleepers' Controversy As Robert De Niro Classic Prepares for 4K Release.

Inspired by true events, Dug Dug traces a bizarre phenomenon in a village where a deceased man's motorbike is believed to grant wishes--provided devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. As word spreads and prayers begin to be "answered," belief spirals into a full-blown, commercialised religion, as per a press note.

Dug Dug is produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, led by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, and will be released in Indian theatres in association with Ranjan Singh's Flip Films. The film stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh and Durga Lal Saini.

Also Read | From ‘Chand Mera Dil' to 'Suno Naa Dil': Top 5 Romantic Tracks That Are Dominating Playlists Right Now.

Following its premiere at TIFF, Dug Dug screened at several international festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)